Boxer who was in critical condition after fight is dead, family says

EDMONTON — A boxer who had been in critical condition since a fight in Edmonton on Friday night has died, his sister says.

Jackie Neil says in a statement on behalf of her family that Tim Hague died on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Hague grew up on a farm in Boyle, Alta., and had fought in the UFC, where he was known as "The Thrashing Machine."

He was competing against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday evening in an event promoted by KO Boxing.

A video on YouTube that purports to be of the fight shows Hague lying still on his back on the canvas after taking a punch to his head from Braidwood.

The statement from the family says they are asking for privacy.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him with so greatly," the statement reads.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which regulates professional combative sports events in the city, issued a statement Sunday afternoon before Hague's family announced the death.

Executive director Pat Reid said that a post-fight review is completed immediately after each competition. But he said that following the news of Hague's condition after Friday's match, the commission has extended its request for reports to all referees, ringside judges, physicians, chief inspector, paymaster and the presiding inspectors assigned to the bout.

Reid said the commission will determine the next steps after evaluating those reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tim and his family," Reid said at the conclusion of the statement.

Melanie Lubovac of KO Boxing wouldn't comment on the event when reached late Saturday when Hague's family said he was in critical condition, but Lubovac said a statement would likely be issued Sunday or Monday.

A heavyweight trained in jiu-jitsu, Hague put his teaching career on hold to make his pro MMA debut in 2006.

Hague compiled a 21-13 MMA record before switching to boxing after his final pro MMA fight in July 2016.

The Canadian Press