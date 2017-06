Does Justin Trudeau respect Donald Trump? ‘Of course,’ says the prime minister

Talking about U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to be pressed to say whether he respected and trusted the president.

“I think my job is to work with any president, and one always respects the office,” Trudeau said in an interview with Global National’s Vassy Kapelos.

Pressed to say whether he respected the person holding the Office of the President, Trudeau said, “Of course.”