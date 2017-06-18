Ottawa wants provinces to keep pot tax low

The federal government will be urging the provinces and territories to keep pot taxes low, according to a senior government source.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will make the pitch to his provincial and territorial counterparts, during a series of meetings to be held in Ottawa over the next two days.

Although the source says a price for pot is not expected to be set during these talks, provincial and territorial leaders will be urged to keep taxes low in an effort to undercut prices on the black market.