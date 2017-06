Senate holding up Liberal budget bill is the Senate Justin Trudeau envisioned, he says

This is the Senate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted when he kicked the Liberal senators out of caucus and launched a process for appointing independent senators.

This Senate – the very one holding up the Liberal’s budget bill, delaying implementation of any measures the Trudeau government laid out last March – is what he envisioned, the prime minister said in an interview with The West Block’s Vassy Kapelos.