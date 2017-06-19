Chair of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority accused of partisan attacks

The chair of a federal Crown corporation overseeing construction of the new $4.8-billion bridge between Windsor and Detroit has used social media to level disparaging comments at Donald Trump and the federal and Ontario conservatives.

The Trudeau government appointed former Ontario Liberal finance minister Dwight Duncan to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority in January, 2016, for a five-year term. A requirement for the job is being non-partisan.

The not-for-profit Crown corporation is responsible for building the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is Canada’s largest public infrastructure project and is at the busiest commercial crossing on the Canada-U.S. border.