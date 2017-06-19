Departure of former Conservative minister Denis Lebel sets up intriguing Quebec byelection

With the resignation on Monday of former Conservative minister Denis Lebel, all is in place for a mid-mandate testing of the federal waters in Quebec. With three of the four opposition parties featuring new leaders, the byelection to be held in the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean — possibly before the end of the year — will be a must-watch.

But first a word on the departing Lebel: Prior to serving as deputy leader to Rona Ambrose over the interim period that led to Andrew Scheer’s election as leader, Lebel was Stephen Harper’s last Quebec lieutenant. His early departure from the federal scene had been expected. Opposition politics was not his cup of tea. Nor for that matter would playing second fiddle to the new leader’s lieutenant have been.