Despite denial, explosive report about Trudeau and Merkel still standing

A German and a Canadian... Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel share a joke at the NATO Summit in Warsaw (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

A week after an explosive revelation by a German magazine forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeatedly deny that he “appeased” U.S. President Donald Trump on climate change, that magazine appears to have reaffirmed its report, and is standing by its story.

Der Spiegel reported June 9 that Trudeau had suggested to German Chancellor Angela Merkel she could remove all mentions of the Paris Agreement on climate change from a planned environmental statement by the G20, limiting the statement to just energy issues.