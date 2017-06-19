Despite risk of cyber attacks, political parties still handle Canadians’ data with no rules in place

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says it’s not the time to implement basic privacy and security rules for political parties’ collection of Canadians’ personal data, despite warning those parties are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Speaking with the Star on Friday, Gould said she decided on a voluntary approach for parties to meet and discuss vulnerabilities with the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s electronic spying and cyber defence agency.

“I think it’s important that we respect the independence of political parties, and we that we ensure that they are able to make those decisions (around cyber security),” Gould said in an interview.