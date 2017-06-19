First of three Montreal safe injection sites opens for drug users

MONTREAL — The first of three safe injection sites for drug users in Montreal has opened its doors.

A spokesman for CACTUS Montreal says it has 10 booths and he estimates it will handle between 120 and 240 injections a day.

Louis Letellier de St-Just says the supervised injection site will be open 12 hours a day.

Letellier de St-Just says the second Montreal site will open in the coming days, while the third should be up and running in the fall.

He also points out there will be a mobile unit that will travel around the city to areas where there's a real need.

Letellier de St-Just says there are between 4,000 and 5,000 drug injection users in Montreal.

In February, Health Canada authorized the three supervised injection locations in Montreal, adding to existing sites in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press