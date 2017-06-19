China’s Li Keqiang, Trudeau discuss Sino-Canada free trade zone

Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a telephone conversation Monday to discuss relations and international and regional issues.

Li said that the third round of feasibility studies on the establishment of a free trade zone is about to be held.

Li noted that China was willing to strengthen coordination of development strategies with Canada, promote cooperation in trade and investment, clean energy, environment protection, agriculture and other fields on the basis of mutual respect and enhancement of mutual trust, and cooperate with Canada in developing third-party markets.