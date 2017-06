London Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared dead

Seventy-nine people are either dead or missing presumed dead after the fire at Grenfell Tower, police have said.

Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the figure in a statement on Monday, adding it may still change.

Fire swept through the 24-storey block in North Kensington, west London, shortly before 01:00 BST on 13 June.

Many of the families that were affected lost more than one relative, said Mr Cundy, adding that his “heart went out to them”.