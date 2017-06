Premier Brad Wall faces budget fallout, but his party leads over opposition

Brad Wall has referred to the past few months the most difficult of his career: declining resource revenues have led his government to pursue an unpopular austerity program in search of a balanced budget – reportedly expected three years down the road.

The pain has been palpable. While the yearly deficit has been cut from $1.3B to $685 million, difficult spending cuts and $900 million in additional taxation were necessary.