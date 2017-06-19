RCMP allege federal procurement employee with no link to admiral leaked shipbuilding info

The RCMP alleges that an employee in the federal government’s procurement department, one who has no links to the military’s now-suspended former second-in-command, leaked sensitive information about Canada’s troubled shipbuilding program.

The individual works at Public Services and Procurement Canada, according to information gathered by the Ottawa Citizen. He has not been charged with any offence and remains on the job in Ottawa. The RCMP first revealed their suspicions about the individual in a passing reference contained in its application earlier this year for a warrant to search the home of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and seize his electronic devices. The officer who swore the information included no other details about him.