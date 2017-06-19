National Newswatch
Why are the Liberals dragging their heels on a news media bailout?

By — Jun 19 2017

On Monday, the National Post announced that it will drop its Monday paper and henceforth print only five days a week, which may be part of a plan to eventually move to a digital-only operation.

Also on Monday, Vice announced that it had received a $450-million investment from a private equity firm, valuing the company at $5.7 billion.

In contrast, Postmedia — which owns 200 titles, including the Post and the biggest papers in five of Canada’s 10 biggest cities — is only worth $50.60 million.

How bizarre is that? Vice, which started in Montreal in 1996 as a government-funded free weekly, is now worth 100 times more than the biggest newspaper chain in Canada.

