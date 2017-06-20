Actor Colm Feore, newsman Tom Clark, on panel to choose new CBC board members

The federal Liberals have put together a star-studded cast to help choose new members of the public broadcaster’s board of directors.

Long-time television news broadcaster Tom Clark will head the advisory committee that’s designed to fulfil a Liberal campaign promise to overhaul the process for appointing board members at CBC/Radio-Canada.

Other members of the nine-member committee include theatre and television actor Colm Feore, known for his Gemini Award-winning portrayal of the late prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in the TV mini-series Trudeau, as well as his role as a detective in the movie Bon Cop, Bad Cop.

The committee also includes Winnipeg Franco-Metis film producer Janelle Wookey, British Columbia digital media specialist Prem Gill, Quebec digital visionary Monique Savoie and indigenous documentary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

The panel will provide Heritage Minister Melanie Joly with a list of qualified candidates for each vacant position, as well as the names of supplementary qualified candidates the government can consider to fill posts in the future.

Critics have for years complained that the process for choosing board members at the CBC left the public broadcaster open to political interference.