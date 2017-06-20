Benefit change gave wounded vets raises of $1.39 to thousands a month: memo

A Liberal election promise to boost a monthly benefit for wounded veterans resulted in a range of increases for retired soldiers, with the majority receiving at least $500 a month more but a handful seeing less than $2 extra a month, according to government documents.

In an attempt to minimize backlash and confusion, bureaucrats at Veterans Affairs put together an extensive communications strategy, including a plan to call the approximately 1,000 veterans who would be receiving a minimal increase to explain the changes.