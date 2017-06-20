Brian Jean narrowly averted a mutiny, according to Wildrose party president

In what was the worst kept secret in Alberta politics, Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt has let it be known he will toss his hat into the ring for leadership of the new United Conservative Party – provided, of course, the United Conservative Party actually becomes a thing.

In this, Fildebrandt becomes the fourth almost-declared candidate for leadership of a yet-to-be formed party.

The others are Wildrose Leader Brian Jean, Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer — with more hat-to