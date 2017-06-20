Christy Clark to focus on social reforms in B.C. throne speech

B.C.’s moribund Liberal government is promising a last-minute reversal on some of its hardline policies, and may even pick up enough support to pass key legislation before it’s toppled in the legislature.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver threw his party’s support Monday — and its three key votes — behind a Liberal plan to introduce legislation that would ban corporate and union donations to political parties. He called it good public policy, and insisted it doesn’t jeopardize his party’s agreement with the NDP to eventually defeat the Liberals on a confidence vote and support the New Democrats as the next government.

“Absolutely we would,” he said of voting for the Liberal bill. “That would be very exciting.”

Weaver said the Greens are willing to work with other parties on important issues and when it comes to a bill to ban corporate and union donations, “I couldn’t care less who brings it in.”

“It would be weirder if we voted against everything we thought we stood for,” he said in an interview. “Only (the Liberal government) controls the timing of the confidence vote … we have always argued for good policy.”