Democrats seek first big win of Trump era today in Georgia

Progressives poured $23 million into Jon Ossoff’s campaign. House Democrats’ campaign arm sent a team to Georgia to organize the sixth congressional district months ahead of the special election there.

Now, voters will decide whether all the effort was worthwhile.

Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are facing off Tuesday in what has become the most expensive House race in history, with the candidates, their parties and super PACs pouring more than $50 million combined into the effort to win a single House seat in the northern Atlanta suburbs.