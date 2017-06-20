Kim Campbell urges Senate to pass Rona Ambrose’s ‘modest’ judge training bill

Former prime minister Kim Campbell is urging the Senate to pass Rona Ambrose’s bill requiring sexual assault education for would-be judges, saying the legislation will simply give force to a 25-year-old law.

Ambrose, a Conservative MP and former interim party leader, is stepping up lobbying efforts on behalf of her private member’s bill as she tries to see it through the Senate before she resigns her seat in Parliament.

Ambrose’s bill, C-337, would require training on sexual assault, including rape myths and how trauma can affect memory, for anyone seeking a judicial appointment by the federal government.