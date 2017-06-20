National Newswatch
Leave the cabinet alone, Trudeau. You’ve got other problems.

By — Jun 20 2017

Summer officially arrives in Ottawa this week, bringing with it the usual round of cabinet shuffle speculation.

One thing always follows close on the other. As soon as political junkies start to envision a prolonged stretch of political inactivity around Parliament Hill, they begin to imagine ways to fill the vacuum.

But this summer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might want to resist the impulse to liven things up with a shuffle of his team. There are better ways to fill the time between now and the fall — and at least a couple of good reasons to steer clear of a big shakeup this summer.

