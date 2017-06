Mulcair Hammers Trudeau For Breaking Promise On Access-To-Information Law

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair is accusing the prime minister of a “con job” for breaking another campaign pledge, this time on Canada’s access-to-information law.

Mulcair hammered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in question period Tuesday for backtracking on a promise to ensure the Access to Information Act applies to the Prime Minister’s Office and those of his ministers. Such a change would make the offices subject to requests for information from Canadians.