‘My first reaction was “Oh my goodness,” ’ says senator who abstained in 38-38 budget bill vote

Even as the Senate bells were ringing, Marc Gold was not sure how he would vote.

And after the rookie independent senator and constitutional expert ultimately decided to abstain on the hotly debated motion to split the Liberal government’s budget bill, he did not expect the decision would be so significant. Just an hour before the 10 p.m. vote, Mr. Gold had told the Senate that he was leaning toward splitting the bill.