Ottawa’s solitary bill is a start. Now the provinces must do better

On Monday, the federal government introduced Bill C-56, which would impose a 21-day limit for “administrative segregation” (this will be decreased to 15 days after the legislation is in operation for 18 months). Where prison authorities propose to keep a person in segregation beyond these time limits, the case would be referred to an independent external reviewer to make recommendations on whether the prisoner should be released or remain in segregation. The reviewer would also examine cases where prisoners have been in segregation for 90 days or placed in segregation three or more times in a year. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale explained that the reforms “will help divert mentally ill offenders from administrative segregation.”

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.