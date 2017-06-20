Trudeau government to revise CBC’s board selection process

The Liberal government is overhauling the process by which members of the board of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada are selected, in hopes of ending decades of allegations of political interference in the public broadcaster’s operations.

The Globe and Mail has learned the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Mélanie Joly, will announce on Tuesday the creation of the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. A government source said the board would comprise nine “experts in broadcasting and digital technology, representatives of cultural sectors from across Canada,” as well as “Indigenous peoples, official-language communities and youth,” who will be charged with compiling a list of candidates whose names will be submitted to the government.