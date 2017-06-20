We need to talk about Islamophobia, white supremacy and far-right terrorism

The terrorist attack outside the Muslim Welfare House mosque in London’s Finsbury Park in the small hours of Monday morning didn’t happen in a vacuum.

This is not an isolated incident of Islamophobic extremist violence.

Far from it.

To suggest the attack in Finsbury Park is an act of violence carried out by a “crazed individual” is not only disingenuous, it is dangerous because it seeks to deliberately erase and deny the fact that hundreds of racist and Islamophobic hate crimes are being recorded in the U.K. It is feared many more are going unreported because Muslims are too scared to report the crimes or do not trust the authorities.