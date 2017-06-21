Budget cuts reason for cancelling men’s varsity volleyball: Memorial University

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Memorial University in Newfoundland is cancelling its men's varsity volleyball program.

Students and staff were notified by Memorial's Athletics Department on Tuesday that the program would no longer go forward.

Memorial athletics director Dr. Karen Murphy says budget cuts have forced it to discontinue the sports program.

A release says men's volleyball has the highest Atlantic University Sport league travel budget of all varsity teams at Memorial.

The St. John's university says it will help volleyball athletes who hold financial awards as long as they continue to meet the requirements, as well as any athletes wishing to transfer to another school.

The provincial government cut several million from the school's operating grant in April, prompting Memorial to look for savings. (VOCM)

The Canadian Press