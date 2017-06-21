Celebrating a complicated history of blended cultures, racism and reconciliation

Michael McDonald describes himself as a product of the fur trade and the Hudson’s Bay Company. His story is a microcosm of Canada’s history, from the early blending of cultures to today’s attempts to tell the truth about the past, reconcile the wrongs and forge a new relationship.

He bears a Scottish name, has never lived on a reserve, and didn’t have Indian status until the 1980s, but McDonald identifies himself as aboriginal. He also describes himself as bi-cultural.

From childhood, McDonald’s mother taught him to always be aware of where he comes from. “(She told me) you come from humble roots in northern Manitoba. You’re a product of Cree and Saulteaux ancestry. Be proud of that. But you’re also part Scottish, and be proud of that and respect that too.”

While the oral history of McDonald’s family starts long before contact with Europeans, the written history begins with his paternal g