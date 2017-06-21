Commons could do with some sober second thought of its own over infrastructure bank

Monday the Senate came within a vote of splitting the budget bill in two, after a senator who had been leaning in favour of the amendment decided at the last minute to abstain. Appetite whetted, senators voted Wednesday to amend it in another way, deleting a provision that would have allowed federal excise taxes on alcohol to rise in line with inflation.

There was a distinct whiff of rebellion in the air: “I keep hearing that we should yield to (the House),” said Sen. Serge Joyal in debate. “Well, I’m sorry.” (A Canadian-style rebellion, that is, complete with apologies.)

The Commons having sent the bill back to the Senate in its original form, the Senate then refused to take it up, at least initially. At time of writing it was not clear when, or whether, Sen. Joyal’s colleagues would yield. But however this latest confrontation may be resolved, the two Houses are