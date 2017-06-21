Halifax police chief proposes publishing suicide stats to start conversation

Halifax's police chief says his officers are seeing a disturbing rise in suicide calls, and is suggesting the city's suicide rate be released to help start a conversation around the issue.

"This is becoming way too common," said Chief Jean-Michel Blais.

He raised the idea at a police commission meeting this week, saying the data could come out monthly and wouldn't include specific locations or details on what happened — just the outcomes.

"People are always afraid that there's going to be the old issue of copycats," he told Global News. "The reality is that there are suicides that occur. There is a significant number of attempts of suicides, and there's a significant number of suicides that are completed."

Blais said that during one shift several weeks ago, Halifax Regional Police responded to two suicides and one suicide attempt in the same area.

"I'm thinking that perhaps this is the time that we start looking at this as being a significant mental-health issue that deserves and requires reporting on," he added.

When police officers attend a call with a mental-health component, they have to complete an Emotionally Disturbed Person form.

Statistics indicate that the number of those forms completed in the municipality increased 25.89 per cent in May to 389, up from 309 for the same period last year.

"In a three-week period in May, we attended 28 attempted suicides just in (the) Halifax district," said RCMP Chief Supt. Lee Bergerman. "That's a lot in a three-week period."

The pattern continued in other months, she said.

Blais said he wants part of the discussion to look at how much time officers spend helping people suffering from mental-health issues.

Todd Leader, a mental health and addictions consultant, said publishing suicide statistics could indicate how well the health-care system is providing services for people in need.

"We can certainly have an impact on reducing and preventing some, and that's what we should be focused on and using that data might help," Leader said.

He said he doesn’t believe that reporting more on suicide will lead to more people committing suicide.

"Reaching the point where somebody is actually interested in ending their life by suicide is a very, very severe point to get to, and people don’t do that just because somebody else did," he said.

