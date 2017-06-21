How Donald Trump distracts from his radical agenda one tweet at a time

It was the best of tweets, it was the worst of tweets. “The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media-over 100 million people! I can go around them,” President Donald Trump tweeted on June 16 at 8:23 a.m., preening again about his digital influence by picking a fight with the mainstream media. Twenty-one minutes later, at 8:54 a.m., the president followed up with more braggadocio, but this time about his policy record. “Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic &job numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up.” The tale of these two tweets reveals the fundamental dynamic driving the Trump Presidency: chaos and strategy.