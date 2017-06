‘Important step’: Trudeau marks National Aboriginal Day with pledge to build relations, rename day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked National Aboriginal Day with a renewed commitment to building a stronger, government-to-government relationship and a promise to rename it National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Trudeau said the government is determined to make a real difference in the lives of Indigenous Canadians by closing socio-economic gaps, supporting greater self-determination and creating more opportunities to work on “shared priorities. “