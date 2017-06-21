Liberal ministers, MPs were ‘accosting’ senators to vote against amended budget bill, senator says

Senior Liberal cabinet ministers and MPs with the party engaged in last-minute lobbying efforts outside the Senate chamber Tuesday evening, trying to fend off efforts to amend the government’s budget bill.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, House leader Bardish Chagger and various Liberal MPs pulled aside a number of Senate Liberals and Independent senators on their way into the chamber, hoping to bend their ears before they cast votes on whether to back a Conservative amendment to remove yearly, automatic hikes to the excise duties on alcohol.

“I’ve never seen this is in the eight and half years that I have been here in the Senate. Liberal MPs and ministers hovering in front of the Senate door, and accosting senators. Imagine,” Conservative Senator Leo Housakos, chair of the powerful internal economy committee, said in an interview with CBC News.