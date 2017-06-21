Mississauga woman’s demand for English-speaking doctor spoke volumes

“Can I see a doctor, please, that’s white, that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English?”

In proper English, that would be, “May I see a doctor, please, who’s white, who doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English,” but why quibble with racists?

The woman captured on a video that was viewed thousands of times on Tuesday, making obnoxious demands in a Mississauga clinic, also has her stereotypes mixed up. It’s the English who are supposed to have terrible teeth — what would she have done if a proper English doctor showed up, with brown teeth?