BC NDP leader says he’s not ‘campaigning’ in case of a snap election

John Horgan spent some time in downtown Vancouver at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening and says he’s not ‘campaigning.’

“I think it’s important for politicians not to just campaign but to engage with people every day of the year.”

He was asked what he thought of pre-throne promises made by Premier Christy Clark and the Liberals. Promises that align with the NDP and Green Platforms like a ban on corporate donations, hike in social assistance, and 50-million dollars for clean energy charging stations.