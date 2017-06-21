Police officer stabbed at Michigan airport

A police officer was stabbed Wednesday at a Flint, Michigan airport, and the suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The officer was stabbed in the back and neck on the public side of the Bishop International Airport’s main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The police officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, is stable, David Kaiser, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police, told CNN.

All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook. A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.