Quebec poll: Fed by Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois’s charm campaign, QS nipping at PQ’s heels

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois continues to shake the political tectonic plates in the province. His Québec solidaire party is now tied with the Parti Québécois in Montreal and within four percentage points of evening the score provincially, a new poll shows.
It also indicates the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has solidified its second place standing for a large swath of voters, but that the Liberals and CAQ are swapping nationalist francophones back and forth as Quebec enters the long tango to the 2018 election.
While the CAQ was leading the Liberals in May, the opposite is true today.