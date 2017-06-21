Quebec poll: Fed by Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois’s charm campaign, QS nipping at PQ’s heels

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the former face of the Quebec student movement, is seen Monday, March 16, 2015 in Montreal. Nadeau-Dubois says that the NDP and the Liberals must stand against the Energy East pipeline if they hope to have success in Quebec come federal election time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois continues to shake the political tectonic plates in the province. His Québec solidaire party is now tied with the Parti Québécois in Montreal and within four percentage points of evening the score provincially, a new poll shows.

It also indicates the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has solidified its second place standing for a large swath of voters, but that the Liberals and CAQ are swapping nationalist francophones back and forth as Quebec enters the long tango to the 2018 election.

While the CAQ was leading the Liberals in May, the opposite is true today.