Sears Canada Is Said to Prepare to Seek Creditor Protection

Shoppers make their way through the Sears store at the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto on Monday, January 13, 2014. The store is having its final closing sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sears Canada Inc., the struggling offshoot of Sears Holdings Corp., is preparing to seek court protection from creditors in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The court filing will likely lead to a liquidation, with the business sold off in pieces, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company’s most valuable assets are real estate, but many of its locations are in lower-end shopping centers. That makes it difficult to sell them to a single buyer, the person said.