Sears Canada shares plunge on report that it’s preparing to seek court protection

Sears Canada’s stock plunged more than 20 per cent Wednesday following a report that it’s preparing to seek court protection from creditors.

The shares (TSX:SCC) fell 22.5 per cent, or 18 cents, to 62 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The stock has been on a nosedive in the last year — losing more than 80 per cent of its value — and just last week the company warned there was “significant doubt” about its future and that it could be sold or restructured.

Sears Canada didn’t respond for comment.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the company is preparing to seek court protection from creditors within weeks and that the business could be sold off in pieces.

The Toronto-based retailer and its American counterpart have been suffering from dwindling sale