Defence questions woman’s testimony at RCMP sexual assault trial in B.C.

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for a now-retired RCMP inspector says a civilian employee "actively and enthusiastically" had sex with his client at work and then alleged she was sexually assaulted.

David Butcher suggested in provincial court Wednesday that the woman allowed his client to lead her into a downstairs washroom at their Vancouver workplace to participate in sex acts in the fall of 2009.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said Tim Shields told her he had something important to tell her and that she felt compelled to follow him because he was in a position of authority.

"Would you agree today that that makes no sense at all?" Butcher asked, repeatedly suggesting her actions didn't fit with her earlier testimony that Shields had made sexually inappropriate comments about her breasts and said he found her sexually attractive.

"This is my experience in the workplace, not yours," the woman replied during a testy exchange.

"He made comments to me. ... People say things but did I think he would take me somewhere and try to have sex with me? No."

Shields, who was the media spokesman for the Mounties in B.C., has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault. He left the RCMP in December 2015 and was charged the following May.

The complainant testified that Shields led her into a unisex washroom she'd never seen before, locked the door, kissed her and said they had great chemistry.

She said he undid her bra, touched her breasts, unbuttoned her pants and put her hand on his genitals.

"I was disgusted by being in this bathroom," she said.

Butcher suggested the woman encouraged Shields and willingly participated in sex acts.

"I'm going to suggest to you that you knew that there was going to be some sort of physical interaction between you two," Butcher said.

"I know what happened, I've tried to explain it several times," the complainant said.

The woman said that before the washroom incident, Shields commented on her breasts and said he'd like her to wear low-cut tops.

She said she confided in a retired RCMP member about the inappropriate comments without mentioning Shields by name and was advised against filing a report.

"He had recommended that I try to resolve this directly with the individual and not report it because I'd be seen as a troublemaker."

She said she was also told the matter would be difficult in the RCMP and an investigation would be launched.

The woman has also testified that she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after leaving her job with the RCMP.

— Follow @CamilleBains1 on Twitter.

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press