Toronto stock index up moderately as resource companies strengthen, loonie down

TORONTO — The main Toronto stock index was up this morning, with help from Canadian resource stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.99 points to 15,207.59, after 90 minutes of trading.

Shares of oil and gas producers got extra lift mid-morning from a weekly report showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. Gold and copper miners were also among the big gainers.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 28.76 points to 21,438.38. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.13 points to 2,438.16, and the Nasdaq composite index gained 35.13 points to 6,223.16.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.25 cents US, down from the average price Tuesday of 75.37 cents US.

The August crude contract was up 11 cents at US$43.62 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.60 to US$1,246.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$2.59 a pound.

The Canadian Press