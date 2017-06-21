With voter support tumbling, a tactical reset is in order for Liberals

John Ivison National Post

The House of Commons is out for summer and the great chamber will echo the sounds of tour groups, rather than heckling, for the next three months.

Most Canadians would consider it no great mischief if a period of silence from all politicians were to follow.

The Liberals, in particular, would be advised to get out of people’s faces.

The past six months have not been kind to this government, if tumbling poll numbers are any indication. (Nanos Research suggests the Liberals enjoyed 43-per-cent support a year ago, 17 points ahead of the Conservatives. By January, that gap had fallen to eight points and last week the Grits were flirting with minority government territory at 37.45 per cent to the Conservatives’ 30.85 per cent.)