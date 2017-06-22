2nd wave of softwood lumber duties sets up ‘dangerous’ talks for Canada

The other shoe is set to drop for softwood lumber producers Friday as the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to reveal preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian imports.

Combine this with the retroactive countervailing duties announced in April, and the already-high stakes for trade negotiations between Canada and the United States may rise again.

Regardless of whether there’s evidence of unfair trade, don’t expect a finding that lumber was not dumped “because you can’t get any leverage for NAFTA negotiations from that position,” said Cyndee Todgham Cherniak, an international trade lawyer with LexSage Professional Corporation.

“You would need to have anti-dumping duties and