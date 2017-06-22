National Newswatch
Alberta’s ‘progressive’ conservatives struggling to find a new political home

By — Jun 22 2017

Oh, what is a “progressive” conservative in Alberta to do?

What do you do when your old Progressive Conservative party is being newly piloted by a social conservative who wants to scrap it for parts to meld with bits and pieces from the Wildrose Party to form a brand new hybrid political vehicle?

Oh, on a superficial level you know the yet-to-be constructive United Conservative Party looks big and powerful — and might be able to easily overtake the NDP pedal-car next election — but deep down you’re afraid the UCP will end up being a 1960s Social Credit jalopy that pulls dangerously to the right.

You want other political options.

