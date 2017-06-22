Australian Senator breastfeeds while moving motion in Parliament

The Australian lawmaker who made history last month for becoming the first politician to breastfeed in federal parliament has achieved another first when she passed a motion in Senate as she nursed her daughter.
Greens Sen. Larissa Waters was in the middle of breastfeeding her three-month-old daughter Alia Joy in the Senate chamber on Wednesday when she was called to pass a motion on black lung disease.
The Queensland mother, with a white towel draped over her shoulder, confidently stood in the chamber and read out her the motion as she cradled her nursing daughter in her arms.