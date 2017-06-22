B.C. Legislature elects Liberal Steve Thomson as Speaker

The B.C. Legislature has elected Liberal MLA Steve Thomson as its new Speaker.

The former forestry minister will reside over the house as Premier Christy Clark’s minority government attempts to maintain its hold on power.

While the Speaker’s role in the legislature is normally to maintain decorum and ensure procedures are followed, in this case the appointment is critical.

The Liberal government has a minority of 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, and it’s expected to be defeated as early as next week in a confidence vote by the NDP and the Green alliance — together those parties hold 44 seats.

Clark has already said she does not ex