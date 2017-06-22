B.C. unveils throne speech of campaign promises for potentially short-lived government

Premier Christy Clark delivered what might be her government’s final throne speech Thursday, a grab-bag of campaign promises from the other parties lining up to defeat her, and a theme of “humility” at the loss of her majority in the May 9 election.

“The May election delivered a divided result,” read Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon in the legislature. “Your government has listened to that result and brings forward this agenda to gain the House’s confidence and, in doing so, the confidence of the people of British Columbia.

“It is submitted with humility and openness to change.”