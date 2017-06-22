Chief coroner asks outside force to probe indigenous teen deaths in Thunder Bay

Ontario's chief coroner has asked York Regional Police to assist Thunder Bay officers in the investigations of the deaths of two indigenous teens.

Thunder Bay's acting chief of police says questions remain about the deaths of 14-year-old Josiah Begg and 17-year-old Tammy Keeash.

The force also says more investigative resources will serve the interests of the public and the families.

Keeash's body was found in a local floodway early last month and the body of Begg was found less than two weeks later.

Late last month, indigenous leaders went to the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park and called for an RCMP investigation, citing mistrust of police in Thunder Bay.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said municipal police jurisdiction is entirely within the purview of the provincial government.

The Canadian Press