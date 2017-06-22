I had to let my daughter go because of my job in the Canadian military

Whenever I am asked if I recommend military life to other women, my answer is always categorically: no.

This usually surprises people who know me because I am a vocal feminist, a bit of a tomboy and a six-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). I believe to my core that sex and gender do not, and should not, limit what you can do in life. But women and the armed forces just don’t mix.

Overwhelming reports of sexual assault in the Canadian military offer the most compelling reason. But there’s also the fact that being a single mom in uniform is next to impossible.