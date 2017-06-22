List of 59 Sears store closures throughout the country

TORONTO — Sears Canada is shuttering 59 locations as part of a court-supervised restructuring. Here's a list of where the closures are taking place:
Sears Full-Line Department Stores:
Medicine Hat, Alta.
Grande Prairie, Alta.
Lloydminster, Alta.
Red Deer, Alta.
Kamloops Aberdeen Mall, B.C.
Bathurst, N.B.
Saint John, N.B.
Corner Brook, N.L.
Truro, N.S.
Dartmouth, N.S.
Brockville, Ont.
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hull, Que.
Chicoutimi, Que.
Saint-Georges, Que.
Alma, Que.
Drummondville, Que.
Regina
Moose Jaw, Sask.
Prince Albert, Sask.
———
Sears Hometown Stores:
Cold Lake, Alta.
St. Albert, Alta.
Okotoks, Alta.
Spruce Grove, Alta.
Fort McMurray, Alta.
Leduc, Alta.
Sherwood Park, Alta.
Creston, B.C.
Sechelt, B.C.
Grand Forks, B.C.
Orangeville, Ont.
Rimouski, Que.
Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
Melville, Sask.
———
Sears Outlet Stores:
Abbotsford Retail, B.C.
Winnipeg Garden City
Halifax
Cornwall, Ont.
Chatham, Ont.
Cambridge, Ont.
Timmins, Ont.
Saint-Eustache, Que.
Montreal Place Vertu, Que.
Sorel, Que.
———
Sears Home Stores:
Calgary
Edmonton Skyview
Ancaster, Ont.
Woodbridge, Ont.
London, Ont.
Scarborough, Ont.
Kingston, Ont.
Ottawa East
Sudbury, Ont.
Windsor, Ont.
Orillia, Ont.
Saint-Bruno, Que.
Laval, Que.
Quebec City
Sainte-Foy, Que.
